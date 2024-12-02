TISA partners Moneyhub





TISA’s OSIP initiative will use Moneyhub’s sandbox to test data sharing among financial services providers and fintechs, such as Fidelity International, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Coutts & Co.

The first stage of testing with synthetic data will run from October 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Live customer data will then be used in a beta phase lasting until mid-year 2022. From then on, participants who sign up to the standards will be able to access information on their accounts via the OSIP API.