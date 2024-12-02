TIS teams up with K2 for joint automation solution

Under the terms of the agreement, K2 will provide a software platform for creating forms, automating enterprise business processes, building SharePoint workflows and integrating Microsoft-based business solutions into SAP and other line-of-business systems and will combine it with TIS eFLOW5 platform. As a result, joint customers will be enabled to automatically process documents.

In recent news, Top Image Systems has been chosen by a European manufacturer of machinery and equipment for specialized industries.