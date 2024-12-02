TIS, Konika Minolta Spain enter joint AP automation project

Under the terms of the agreement, TIS will supply automated processing solutions to the Spanish market using eFLOW INVOICE and Digital Mailroom.

So far, the set of joint customers using TIS technology includes an infrastructure, renewable energy, water and services developer; a beverage importer; a business school; a publisher, as well as Spain’s largest fresh produce exporter. Also, the most recent project is an accounts payable automation project in deployment at a Spanish jewelry and fashion goods manufacturer.

In addition, in recent news, Top Image Systems has partnered with Open Scan, a US-based supplier of financial workflow automation, accounts receivable, and accounts payable software, for Open Scan to embed Top Image Systems’ mobile image processing applications in its new mobile payment and remittance capture solution.