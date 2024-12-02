TIS, Hanse Orga in global partnership to sell joint AR solutions

After initiating the cooperation, the companies have implemented a live joint FinanceSuite AutoBank Automatic Cash Application and eFLOW AR project at an automotive parts supplier in the US, and four other projects around the world have been approved and are in different phases of deployment.

With this joint approach, customers are able to automate an area of accounts receivable which used to be dominated by manual processes before: the processing of remittance advices that arrive in many different formats such as e-mail, PDF, and others via different channels. Such types of remittance advices can now be captured with eFLOW which automatically extracts, classifies and verifies the information from documents which is then fed into the FinanceSuite AutoBank Automatic Cash Application for further processing and automatic matching.

Top Image Systems is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and Mobile Imaging Platform (MIP) provider.

Hanse Orga, founded in 1984, is an independent software and consulting firm for treasury management, cash and liquidity management, payment factories, electronic bank account management and bank reconciliation solutions.