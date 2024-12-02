TIS closes AP automation deal with European dairy producer

Under the terms of the deal, TIS will provide an Accounts Payable Automation system involving capture and workflow optimisation solutions.

TIS solution will include integration with multiple ERP systems, both SAP and JD Edwards. The dairy producer chose to deploy eFLOW’s ERP workflow solution and mobile device approval process. The multichannel eFLOW INVOICE solution will process all the supplier invoices in various formats, including deployment of the eINVOICE portal to manage electronic invoices and managing multiple languages and currencies.

In recent news, Top Image Systems and Konica Minolta Business Solutions Spain, a provider of solutions for company-wide printing workflows in the B2B segment, have entered a joint project to automate business processes for enterprises throughout Spain.