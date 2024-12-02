TIS acquires eGistics for USD 18 mln

Under the terms of the agreement, TIS will combine its enterprise capture and workflow solutions, mobile image processing platform and global install base with eGistics’ cloud-based platform and clients in the US financial sector. In more detail, after this implementation TIS will be able to offer solutions leveraging the cloud-based eGistics’ CloudDocs framework, with physical and cyber security solutions, using encryption technologies and intrusion detection.

Additionally, Don Dixon, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Trident Capital, the largest shareholder of eGistics, has joined the TIS Board of Directors.

eGistics is a provider of private cloud solutions for payments business processes. The solution automates the capture, management and delivery of documents and data.

In recent news, Top Image Systems and K2, a business process application software, have entered a strategic partnership.