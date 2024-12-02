Tipalti unveils early payment and multi-entity AP functionalities

According to Tipalti, the new product announcements provide finance leaders with the ability to extend early payments to their suppliers, to manage a multi-entity AP organisation, and to streamline their entire end-to-end AP and payments workflow in one complete console with their new AP Hub, which is described as a cloud platform to unify these functionalities within one supplier payments solution.

These products include early payment automation (enables finance teams to pay their suppliers earlier than their originally agreed-upon due date, without negatively impacting the payer’s working capital), multi-entity support (provides businesses with multiple subsidiaries, divisions, and global business units the capability to manage the disparate accounts payable workflows while locking inconsistent financial practices, controls, and reporting across the entire enterprise), and the AP hub (centralizes all AP and supplier payments processes within one cloud-based interface).