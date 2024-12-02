Tipalti to expand its finance operations capabilities

The additions came after Tipalti partnered with expense management provider Expensify and with tax filing provider Zenwork. This follows the announcements of an AP-controlled corporate payment card, a procurement and payables integrated solution, and a UK-optimised solution and company expansion to Europe with headquarters in London.

Tipalti announced a new mobile app experience that allows business users to save time by reviewing and approving multiple invoices with minimal taps. Additionally, Tipalti introduced new collaborative workflow features to enable greater collaboration at the invoice level to streamline communications around invoices. Finance teams and approvers can engage in discussions within the context of an invoice, simplifying questions and maintaining contextual tribal knowledge about spend. Approvers can also easily reference existing contracts and past invoices when asked to approve invoices.

Tipalti has announced new integrations with complementary financial tech stack providers to extend the value of its platform for users. The company now integrates with expense management solution, Expensify, to link global employee expenses to provide greater visibility on spend for management and to reimburse employees around the globe through Tipalti as part of their regular payment runs.

To reduce tax season workload, the company has introduced a new integration with Zenwork Tax1099 to provide direct 1099 IRS filing, eliminating the need to process and mail 1099 statements by hand. Finance teams can send all tax details out of Tipalti’s remittance data for Zenwork processing. Also announced is a new configurable approval rules engine, complemented by Tipalti Pi, the platform’s machine-learning-assistant. Finance teams can easily arrange invoice and line-level approval workflows with a drag-and-drop user interface.