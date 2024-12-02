Tipalti raises USD 30 mln to boost its services

This brings the company a total funding to over USD 50 million, and will help Tipalti widen its innovation edge and position as the pacesetter in the accounts payable automation space.

Tipalti’s cloud-based payables automation platform helps CFOs scale payable operations for rapid and global growth by eliminating the risks and inefficiencies caused by complex, manual legacy accounts payable processes. Tipalti already processes over USD 4 billion in transactions annually across almost 2 million global suppliers. The fintech company will use the additional funding to help its fast-growing customer base modernize their AP operations.