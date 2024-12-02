Tipalti partners with Colu, Fusion Partners, and Queue Associates

The partners include Colu, a civic engagement platform, Fusion Partners, an investment development and innovation firm, and Queue Associates, a global full-service consulting firm that is focused on providing consulting to the Microsoft Dynamics community including, but not limited to: MSFT ERP, CRM, and cloud applications.

Colu’s mission is to make cities more vibrant, connected, and inclusive. Tipalti’s payments engine is embedded into Colu’s DNA; each city that Colu rolls out in uses Tipalti’s technology to ensure on-time, accurate payments to the local shops offered on the platform. Fusion Partners helps Israeli startups with their financial needs with a focus on Institutional Investments, investment development, and operational innovation. With Fusion Partner’s expansive network of Israeli and Cypriote entrepreneurs and investors, the partnership will help foster a new community of businesses that use Tipalti to manage their global payables challenges.

Queue Associates provides a full range of consulting services to the Microsoft Dynamics community including pre-implementation consulting, installation, customisation, and ongoing technical support to their clients. together, Queue and Tipalti will help Microsoft clients better streamline their financial operations and improve overall payables productivity.