Tipalti partners with Burkland, Klear, and SCS Cloud

The partners include Burkland, a CFO, accounting, and tax services company; Klear, an influencer marketing platform; and SCS Cloud, a cloud consulting and implementation provider. Burkland provides startups with fractional CFOs, accountants, and tax advisors. They give strategic guidance to assist a company’s growing pains and provide financial insight to scale.

Klear helps brands build, scale, and measure influencer campaigns. Its technology supports large organisations and empowers influencers around the world. Tipalti is providing a mass payments capability for Klear’s customers managing influencer campaigns.

SCS Cloud offers integrated cloud-based systems and business intelligence tools to their clients which are effectively implemented and well supported. SCS Cloud has a team of dedicated professionals with experience in ERP, CRM, and Governance, Risk and Compliance software and consulting services. Tipalti and SCS Cloud both partner with NetSuite to provide superior service to clients.