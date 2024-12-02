Tipalti launches payables automation Partner Program

The Partner Program will offer accounting companies, financial institutions, system integrators, ERP resellers/VARs, consultants, and partners who work with the office of the CFO, the ability for their clients to leverage Tipalti’s software to eliminate the friction, risk, and time spent on manual accounts payable operations.

Tipalti’s Partner Program will help partners reduce their clients’ supplier payment workload, strengthen financial and compliance controls, mitigate fraud and compliance risk, upgrade AP visibility, and accelerate financial close through instant payment reconciliation. Clients will have access to Tipalti’s white-labeled self-service supplier portal, invoice workflow management, multi-method cross-border remittance, real-time payment reconciliation, and tax and AML compliance features.

Key features of Tipalti’s Partner Program:

Training and support for partners as they assist their clients

Option to pass exclusive savings on to their clients

Option to receive income stream through revenue-sharing

Low-impact engagement with minimal investment by partner.

The Tipalti Partner Program is designed for companies that work to elevate finance organizational performance for their midmarket and enterprise clients. Once a qualified introduction is made, Tipalti will work with the partner to provide all the consultative selling, implementation, training, and support the client needs.