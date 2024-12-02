Tipalti integrates HitPath to reduce affiliate payment friction

This technical integration makes it so a HitPath client to easily onboard affiliates while simultaneously collecting and vetting their payment details in a self-service portal.

After that, HitPath clients can access the Tipalti to remit payments through multiple methods and currencies across 190 countries, provide proactive payment status communications to affiliates, and fully reconcile payment status within HitPath.

Beyond that, performance networks can use risk and fraud management capabilities and tax, regulatory and reporting compliance available on the Tipalti platform to complete the whole affiliate payment workflow.

Tipalti has GlobalWide Media, a data-driven marketing company, for implementing the new integration.

Based on Tipalti’s research on affiliate payment satisfaction, 49 percent of all affiliates knowingly participate in over six programs and networks at no specific time.

This means affiliate loyalties are fickle at best. Also, 47 percent of affiliates have abandoned a network simply because of a payment issue, and the other 46 percent say they would be willing to drop a network because of a payment problem with their network.