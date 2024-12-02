Tipalti extends its accounts payable automation solution





The latest innovations make it easier for buyers and approvers to collaborate, while improving audit readiness and accelerating approval cycle times.

When approving invoices, it's important for buyers and approvers to easily connect and work together. Today, most of these dialogues are held outside the context of the bill, leading to challenges when tracking Q&As, repeated back and forth interactions, and delays.

The new Bill Talk and Bill Docs product innovations allow buyers, AP staff and business approvers to work with each other directly on the bill by exchanging questions and comments and attaching documents within Tipalti, all without needing to log in. These updates will save thousands of Tipalti users time and resources by simplifying these approval conversations and centralising feedback directly on the bill.