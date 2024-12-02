Tipalti expands ERP integrations

Notable ERP integrations include Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics GP, QuickBooks Desktop, Xero, Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage X3, Sage 300, SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and Acumatica. This opens up scalable, global and modern AP automation capabilities to a much larger number of high-velocity businesses, as the press release says.

Tipalti offers a configurable integration that automatically syncs invoices and invoice payment data between a company’s ERP system and the Tipalti platform, with minimal IT effort. Tipalti's integration capabilities, technology, and intuitive interface manage the lifecycle of vendor bills and payments.

Integrating Tipalti's AP solution with ERP systems helps organisations achieve better automation by validating invoices against supplier information, ensuring that general ledger coding, including department, class and location syncs with the ERP system for payment reconciliation and financial close, as representatives say.

Tipalti previously had offered ERP integrations with Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, and Sage Intacct.