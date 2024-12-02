Tipalti announces multi-entity and PO matching integration with NetSuite

Building upon NetSuite’s already existing PO creation functionality, this NetSuite integration now makes it possible for NetSuite users to streamline their AP workflow, including automation of their 2-way and 3-way PO matching processes. Tipalti automatically syncs POs and GRNs from NetSuite and then updates PO and bill statuses and amounts in NetSuite.

PO matching helps NetSuite users eliminate overspending and strengthen internal financial controls. With automated syncing between the two systems, companies can reduce time and effort spent on invoice approval and maximize their early payment revenue opportunities by shortening invoice-to-pay cycle times.

The multi-entity integration syncs Tipalti’s multi-entity payables management capability with subsidiary instance ledgers in NetSuite OneWorld. By integrating this Tipalti functionality with NetSuite OneWorld at the sub-level, CFOs and controllers strengthen their AP visibility across the entire finance organisation in total and by entity, while eliminating tax, regulatory, fraud, and audit compliance risk. The multi-entity integration accelerates the financial close cycle time by delivering instant and automated cross-entity, cross-payment method payment reconciliation.