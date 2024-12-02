Tipalti acquires Statement





Following this announcement, Tipalti is set to deepen its treasury offerings with optimised real-time cash intelligence capabilities that will improve cash flow visibility, insights, and forecasting driven by AI.

In addition, Tipalti will continue to accelerate its market development by providing a comprehensive suite of finance automation solutions in one platform, designed for mid-market businesses across accounts payable, global payouts, procurement, and employee expenses, as well as corporate cards, supplier management, tax compliance, and treasury.











According to the official press release, by leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Statement’s solution is expected to automate and streamline the manual processes of cash position visibility, cash flow forecasts, and cash insights across many types of platforms, including banks, ERPs, billing tools, and databases. At the same time, with more efficient workflows and timely cash data, financial institutions will be given the possibility to optimise working capital, improve liquidity, and ensure that forecasts are accurate and secure. These processes are set to result in optimised control of cash flow and more informed decision-making.

Furthermore, the companies aim to optimise customers’ treasury operations into a key business driver, providing them with the capability to take control of their cash flow and maintain real-time visibility of their business finances. This addition to Tipalti’s finance automation suite is set to further its strategy to improve the manner in which finance teams operate in the global economy. The initiative will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.