Tinkoff's super app now features Goods.ru marketplace

This partnership will enable customers to shop at goods.ru from the Tinkoff app and receive 5% cashback for each purchase. The service is currently running in Moscow and the Moscow Region, with Tinkoff planning to make it available in all Russian regions. Customers may select merchandise from 14 categories. By 2021, the app will offer the full range of items from goods.ru.

The Tinkoff super app and goods.ru are connected via the bank's OpenAPI using an app-in-app model, giving the partner its own in-app mini-store and access to a personal account for updating the content. Under the partnership’s terms, goods.ru pays Tinkoff a fee for purchases to be returned to customers as cashback, according to the official press release.