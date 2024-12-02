Tinkoff updates its voice assistant Oleg with new functionalities

The voice assistant will help customers in the Tinkoff SuperApp to set their spending limits, make recurring payments on time, and pay their credit card bills. Thus, the voice assistant will enable users to limit their unplanned spending. Upon command ‘Oleg, let's save’ in the Tinkoff mobile app chat, the assistant will set daily, weekly or monthly spending limits of the customer’s choice, and will see to it that the user does not go beyond such limits.

Also, Oleg will remind customers about making their recurring payments on time. In the Tinkoff ecosystem some payments are automated (e.g. taxes, utility bills, traffic fines) while some are made manually, such as monthly apartment rent charge or private tutor fees. If such transactions happen regularly (for example, once a month), Oleg will notice it and next time will send a push reminder in advance.

Another feature that Oleg has gained recently is fast credit card payments. Upon command ‘Oleg, check my credit card’, the voice assistant will show the minimum card payment, the grace period payment and the total debt amount. To pay, you do not even need to leave the chat with Oleg – you can just tell him the desired amount, choose a payment account, and confirm the transaction.