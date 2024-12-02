Tinkoff to select startups to integrate into its ecosystem

As part of the programme, Tinkoff Group will become a strategic investor or partner to companies that show stable growth and have the potential to be integrated into Tinkoff’s services, product lines, or its wider ecosystem. Companies of any size are eligible for the programme and its primary selection criteria is the startup or its initiatives’ potential to help the Group reach any of its objectives:

Attracting customers into the Tinkoff ecosystem;

Monetising new products or services;

Implementing initiatives to attract customers into the Tinkoff ecosystem;

Developing and implementing innovative solutions to streamline intra-Group processes.

Programme participants will enjoy varied forms of support from Tinkoff – from expert consulting to direct investments. The Programme also allows: