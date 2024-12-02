Tinkoff to buy up to 7.5% stake in SPB Exchange





The agreement was signed with the Non-Profit Association for the Development of the RTS Financial Market (NP RTS Association), a primary shareholder of the SPB Exchange, on the side lines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Both parties have agreed to unite their efforts to extend the list of financial instruments traded on the SPB Exchange, as well as boost development of the Russian securities market, both primary securities and derivatives, including options on international securities.