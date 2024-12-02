Tinkoff suspends outgoing SWIFT transfers

Some Russian lenders have started charging fees for accounts in USD and EUR as the sanctions-hit sector grapples with its new reality since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Tinkoff has introduced a commission on incoming SWIFT transfers.

The lender has not been directly targeted with sanctions, but major Russian banks have been cut off from SWIFT, the messaging system underpinning global financial transactions, transfers which Tinkoff said were 95% dependent on Western payment infrastructure.

Tinkoff said it would donate all the money it has received from commissions and fees on foreign currency accounts and transfers to charity.