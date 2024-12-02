Tinkoff selects Finastra for its expansion into the Philippines





Finastra’s system will enable Tinkoff to bring a new offering to market and support customer acquisition, whilst maintaining compliance with local regulations.

Fusion Essence Cloud is a core banking system with fully digital end-to-end capabilities for all key banking services. With a catalogue of open APIs and integration with Finastra’s app marketplace and developer platform, FusionFabric.cloud, Tinkoff will be able to integrate tools from hundreds of developers and build a system tailored to its requirements. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering includes upgrades, security, 24x7 infrastructure monitoring, incident management, and disaster recovery services.

Fusion Essence Cloud will be deployed out of the Microsoft Azure Southeast Asia Region (Singapore Data Center), which will allow for both low latency and data residency.