Tinkoff selects BPC's SaaS payment services for Asia expansion

The project is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies and is a testimony to BPC’s proven technical expertise in digital banking and payments, according to the press release. In addition to BPC’s technology, Tinkoff chose the firm due to BPC’s extensive local knowledge and experience in the Philippines and across Asia.

Under the terms of the new agreement, BPC’s next-generation payment processing company Radar Payments will manage the end-to-end payment experience for prospective Tinkoff customers in the Philippines. This includes virtual and physical card production, as well as debit, credit card issuance and management, SmartVista ACS for 3DS secure services, and fraud prevention.

BPC will support Tinkoff in cloud SaaS payment adoption in the Philippines, a trend that has emerged globally for many reasons, including greater flexibility in accessing banking services, as well as cost savings and security. Banks are tapping into the expertise of payment processors to focus on client relationships, while neobanks and fintechs bring new offerings to new markets faster, using ready-to-connect payment rails across various geographies.