Tinkoff rolls out micro-investing service in Russia with Investment Box

With Investment Box, Tinkoff customers will be able to regularly save small amounts of money when making everyday purchases with debit cards. These savings will be automatically invested in Tinkoff’s Permanent Portfolio exchange-traded funds.

The micro-investing service is a brokerage account that combines savings account features with the profitability of an ETF. The Investment Box is integrated into the Tinkoff mobile app. It allows users to save small amounts on their purchases with the Tinkoff Black debit card or the Tinkoff Black Metal premium card. Customers can choose their savings amount manually or automatically.

There are four options for automatic top-ups: cashback, interest on account balance, rounding up everyday transactions, and setting a custom amount for top-ups.