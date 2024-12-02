Tinkoff receives trust management license

In 2022, the company plans to launch several new trust management services on the Tinkoff Investments platform. The new investment products – asset management, including individual portfolio management, as well as additional personal services – will be available to clients of Tinkoff Private and Tinkoff Investments Premium tariff. Clients using the Investor and Trader tariffs will be offered a customised trust management product.

Tinkoff is an online financial ecosystem centred around the needs of its customers. It offers a range of financial services for individuals and businesses. With a focus on lifestyle banking, the Tinkoff ecosystem helps customers to assess and plan personal spending, invest their savings, earn loyalty programme bonuses, book trips, buy movie tickets, make restaurant reservations, and others.