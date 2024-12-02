Tinkoff, oneFactor partner to provide credit-scoring solution

This is made possible by the oneFactor platform, which uses a Hardware Security Module (HSM) solution in conjunction with Machine Learning (ML) algorithms and processes encrypted information in the perimeter of the data owner, ensuring the safety and confidentiality of client data. In addition to providing greater security, the technological solution embedded in the oneFactor platform ensures that the quality of the combined data is 20-40% higher, compared with using separate data sets. Using this platform for credit-scoring helps to reduce the level of non-performing loans (NPLs), potentially allowing banks to unlock additional profit.

The ML platform allows to confidentially combine and process data from multiple data owners and launch AI services based on this combined data. It trains and utilises ML algorithms by relying only on encrypted data. Therefore, the platform allows to securely and confidentially combine data sourced across different industries and use it in AI predictive analytics services. The hardware impossibility of compromising the initial data is an important feature of this technology, which was confirmed by an independent audit, carried out by companies that connected their data to the oneFactor platform. In addition, the end users of the platform’s services do not have access to the underlying data, which provides greater security. The users receive findings from the ML algorithm after the platform performs calculations completely autonomously. The processed information is not available to third parties, including employees.