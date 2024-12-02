Tinkoff Mobile launches voice assistant 2.0 with customisable features

With the new version of the voice assistant, users can choose the assistant’s name, voice, and gender, set up instructions to handle different calls from people on their contact list, as well as calls from unknown numbers, create their own greetings, and so on.

Each user can create their unique Oleg, as the new functionality allows for choosing the assistant’s name and voice. The familiar name Oleg can be changed to Olya or any other name or alias with a male or female voice.

Users can choose how Oleg will introduce them when answering calls by setting up their name, personal description, alias, job title, etc. They can also instruct the assistant on how to handle calls from different contacts. For example, Oleg can tell a caller that he will pass on a message to the Tinkoff Mobile customer if someone from outside this customer’s contact list is calling. But when answering a call from a known number, he can also refer to the customer by nickname, such as Kostya, Crutch or Super Boss, or any other nickname the customer prefers to be addressed by for a specific person from the contact list.

The updated version of the Oleg voice assistant is already available to Tinkoff Mobile customers in the new versions of its app for iOS and Android.