Tinkoff launches digital mortgage offering





The process will take place entirely online, from paperwork to credit issuance. Therefore, customers will not need to visit a brick-and-mortar location at any stage of the transaction, including when applying for electronic signatures.

First, Tinkoff customers will be able to refinance mortgage loans extended by other banks. Then, by the end of 2022, Tinkoff plans to launch mortgage loans for primary and secondary housing.

As part of its mortgage offering, Tinkoff provides full-service support at every stage of buying or refinancing a property, including making arrangements with Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr). Customers do not have to visit a Multifunctional Public Services Centre, which is normally standard practice, as Tinkoff handles their mortgage registration while also ensuring that all payments between the buyer and seller are carried out in a secure manner.

All mortgage documents will be signed electronically, using an electronic signature, issued by the bank and delivered to customers by a Tinkoff representative at the time and place of the customer’s choice.

Mortgage loan refinancing is currently available to select customers and will be made available to all Tinkoff customers by the end of Q1 2022. The refinancing rate starts at 8.9%, with a maximum loan amount of EUR 3.5 million and a refinancing period of up to 30 years. In the first stage of the project, refinancing options will cover the secondary housing market only.