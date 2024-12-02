Tinkoff integrates its voice chatbot Oleg into Clubhouse





Oleg will be a full-fledged user helping room creators to communicate and moderate discussions in Clubhouse by using its text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities.

Tinkoff’s voice assistant will be able to enter rooms, transcribe speech in real-time, and stream the text in his Oleg in the Clubhouse Telegram channel. He can also moderate Clubhouse rooms, voice questions to speakers, remind users about time limits, regulations, etc.