Tinkoff initiates charitable scheme 'Cashback to Give Back'

The aim of the project is to help get more people donating to worthy causes in Russia. The scheme allows Tinkoff customers to transfer any cashback they receive directly to some of Russia’s biggest charities. Thus, customers can make donations of up to RUB 9,000 (approx. USD 123) each month to over 300 of the Group’s partner charities.

Some of Tinkoff’s partner charities include: Gift of Life, The Konstantin Khabensky Charitable Foundation, Enjoying Old Age, The Hospice Charity Fund Vera, Lighthouse Charity Foundation, Sozidanie Charity Foundation, WWF Russia, Second Breath, Rusfond.

Customers can get involved in this new programme by using the Tinkoff mobile app, available on iOS. The function will be available on Android devices from September 2020.

Tinkoff is a Russia-based online financial ecosystem that focuses on lifestyle banking. The Tinkoff ecosystem supports customers to assess and plan personal spending, invest their savings, earn loyalty programme bonuses, book trips, buy movie tickets, make restaurant reservations, and more.