Tinkoff includes financial messenger in super app

Customers will be able to share bookings, payments, and gigabytes of traffic, as well as get quick access to chat bots and the Tinkoff ecosystem’ products, services, and more. Initially available to the Tinkoff super app users only, the financial messenger will be later integrated into other Tinkoff ecosystem applications, including Tinkoff Investments, Tinkoff Business, Tinkoff Mobile, and Tinkoff Junior, according to the official press release.

This early version of the messenger enables chatting and quick money transfers between users. With more features soon to be added as the solution evolves, Tinkoff customers will be able to use it to: