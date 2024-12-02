Tinkoff announces the Tinkoff super-app

The Tinkoff super-app combines all the components of the Tinkoff ecosystem and adds more capacity for its 10 million customers, whose ranks are set to grow to over 20 million people by 2023. The super-app is the next step in the evolution of the Tinkoff mobile app, which already encompasses Tinkoff’s traditional digital banking and lifestyle services.

The super-app is already available in beta for some users, and will be released shortly in version 5.0 for iOS. An Android version will follow.

Features already available on the Tinkoff super-app include:

Tinkoff digital banking, including all its financial products;

Tinkoff lifestyle services (movies, concerts, theatres, restaurants, travel, shopping, sporting events, etc.);

Integration with all Tinkoff ecosystem components and services, including Investments, Mobile, Business and Insurance (some will continue as separate apps), which can be accessed using an existing single Tinkoff ID;

A marketplace for products and services provided by Tinkoff partners to cater to users’ needs

Maximum personalisation of recommendations and services and anticipation of a customer's financial needs;

End-to-end integration with the Oleg voice assistant;Super-app development based on AI and machine learning as part of Tinkoff’s AI Finance strategy.