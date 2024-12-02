Tinkoff acquires Jump.Finance

Tinkoff has acquired a controlling stake (51%) in Just Look, the developer of Jump.Finance, a fintech service that automates interactions with freelancers, including payments.

The deal was undertaken on behalf of Tinkoff Business, the branch of Tinkoff Group that services small, medium-sized, and large businesses. Jump.Finance will be integrated into the Tinkoff Business ecosystem and retain its current team. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Jump.Finance is a provider of payment automation software for taxi fleets, car dealers, scrap collectors, delivery companies, and other businesses that work with self-employed contractors. The service also helps streamline paperwork, accounting, and order management.

Jump.Finance will add to Tinkoff Business’ set of industry solutions for businesses and entrepreneurs. Jump.Finance customers will receive access to business finance products such as credit, identification, virtual card issuance, and account management. The service is currently used by over 3,000 companies, making payments to over 500,000 individuals and self-employed persons.

Medium-sized and large businesses working with individuals and self-employed persons are core customers of Jump.Finance. The company expects to generate approximately RUB 200 mln in revenue for 2021, up 200% year-on-year.