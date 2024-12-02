Tink technology enables multi-banking for Nordea's Nordic app customers

The new app features will be rolled out gradually by Nordea in the Nordic markets — starting with Sweden.

From today, these new features will be available to customers in Sweden using Nordea’s app, with the same capabilities due to launch in Norway, Finland and Denmark in the coming months. Additional features based on Tink’s open banking technologies — including the possibility for Nordea’s app users to categorise costs, analyse their spending and set budgets— will be added to the app later this year.

Since launching in Sweden in 2012, Tink has been dedicated to enabling banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. to connect to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe.