Tink, Novalnet partner for Open Banking-powered payments

Novalnet is launching a real-time payments feature for merchants across Europe, to improve the payment experience enabled by Novalnet's payment systems. This new feature will address payments for ecommerce, with the transaction being reportedly credited to the merchant’s account almost instantly.

By partnering with Tink for payment initiation services (PIS) technology, Novalnet will take previous region-specific payment methods and offer a new unified digital payments service to its merchants across Europe. Novalnet's real-time merchant payments feature will be launched initially in Germany and the United Kingdom. The solution will then be integrated across other Europe-based markets during 2021. Through this partnership, Novalnet and Tink aim to accelerate the innovation of new solutions in the European payments market.