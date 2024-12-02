Tink completes acquisition of FinTecSystems

FinTecSystems is thereby becoming part of Tink.

Following the acquisition, the combination of Tink’s pan-European open banking platform and FinTecSystems’ product suite and expertise in the DACH market, will offer both local and international customers in the region the most complete solution when partnering for open banking technology.

The completed acquisition also brings fintech and banking customers to Tink, including N26, DKB, Santander, Solarisbank and Check24. FinTecSystems’ 78 employees become part of the Tink organisation, with the new DACH management team including René Sauer, Hannes Rogall and Caroline Jenke alongside Tink’s Cyrosch Kalateh.

FinTecSystems will continue to function as an independent, regulated company in Germany.