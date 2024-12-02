Tink announces the expansion of its partnership with PayPal

As a first step, PayPal will implement Tink’s open banking and account aggregation technology into some user experiences for customers. The expanded relationship is supported by a second strategic investment from PayPal, carried out in connection to Tink’s latest EUR 90 million investment round that was announced in January 2020. PayPal’s first strategic investment in Tink was made in June 2019.

Tink is Europe’s open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 2,500 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe.

