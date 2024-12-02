Tink announces partnership with Enel X

Tink’s personal finance management technology will allow Enel X Financial Services, Enel’s subsidiary specialised in payment solutions, to develop digital financial solutions targeting its clients in Italy and Europe.

The partnership is a strategic choice that makes Enel X Financial Services well positioned to meet the increased customer expectations on smart digital financial services. It will enable the company to leverage on the access to Tink’s solutions for digital banking and personal finance management, available through Tink's open banking platform. The Tink-powered digital financial solutions built by Enel X Financial Services are to be launched in the coming weeks.

Launched in 2017, Enel X is Enel Group’s global business line dedicated to the development of products and digital solutions in sectors where energy is showing the highest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Its subsidiary Enel X Financial Services is an electronic money institution authorised by the Bank of Italy that provides payment solutions to consumers and corporates.