Tink and Tribe partner for Open Banking

The partnership will enable Tribe to combine its issuer and acquirer services, with payment initiation services (PIS) and account information services (AIS) powered by Tink.

Through Tribe’s technology platform, its UK customers now have access to traditional payment methods alongside open banking payments – with AIS services to follow. Through its issuer and acquirer processing platform, ISAAC, Tribe uses the latest technology to enable banks, fintechs and acquirers to choose the payments modules that suit them.

This new partnership follows Tink’s EUR 85 million investment round at the end of 2020, to fuel the open banking platform’s expansion of payments services across Europe.



