Tink and Revolut partner for European payments

Tink’s payment initiation services (PIS) technology will allow Revolut users across Europe to move money into their Revolut account.

PIS enables users to connect to the bank account they want to move money from, and instantaneously authorise and complete the payment without leaving the Revolut app.

Revolut is trying to build a truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. Tink helps banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to initiate payments, access aggregated financial data, enrich transactions, verify account ownership, and build personal finance management tools.