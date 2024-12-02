Tink and Cogo help banking clients improve their carbon footprint

The news comes after the successful launch of the NatWest carbon tracking feature which brought the two fintechs together. The solution uses Cogo’s sustainability data and behavioural science and Tink’s money management and data enrichment technology, to create personalised carbon footprints for customers based on their transaction data.

Now available to eight million NatWest retail banking customers, NatWest’s mobile banking app allows users to see their CO2 emissions associated with their daily spending and offers nudges to help them reduce their climate impact. Customers can also track the impact of their behavioural changes — such as eating less meat, switching energy suppliers, or buying secondhand clothes — all from the app.