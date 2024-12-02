Tink, American Express partner for Open Banking services

Integrating Open Banking technology into the American Express application and risk analysis process will allow prospective card members to connect to their bank accounts and instantly verify their identity, income, and account information with American Express. This eliminates the need for customers to manually enter their details or send additional documentation to American Express, saving time and improving the customer experience.

The partnership will see Tink’s Open Banking services used by American Express in France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, and Belgium.