Tink acquires Spanish account aggregation provider Eurobits Technologies

The acquisition complements Tink’s organic growth strategy to enhance its platform, increase connectivity and expand its product offering. The acquisition of Eurobits builds on the EUR 90 million investment secured in January 2020 and will see Tink increase its bank and financial institution connectivity in 17 markets, predominantly in Europe and in Latin America. Eurobits brings significant international fintech and banking customers, including BBVA, Santander, Bankia, Sabadell, Fintonic, Telefonica, National Bank of Greece and La Banque Postale (France).

Eurobits serves fintechs and financial institutions across Europe, providing connectivity to bank account information for banks, fintechs and payment providers. Eurobits is live with customers in 11 markets, handling more than 50 million account aggregation requests every month.

In addition to its European focus, Eurobits also serves customers with account aggregation services in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.



