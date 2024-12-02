Tinder, EBANX partner to provide local payment methods in LATAM

The partnership will first launch in Brazil, giving local Tinder members the opportunity of using familiar payment methods when purchasing their desired subscription. EBANX and Tinder will also expand the availability of local payment methods to Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru over the coming weeks (November 2020), according to the official press release.

Through the initial partnership in Brazil, Tinder will offer members the option to pay for subscriptions via local credit cards and/or via debit in deposits account, as well as the option to pay in up to six instalments.