TimeTrade SilverCloud teams up with Kasisto





TimeTrade SilverCloud’s knowledge management, managed content services, and appointment scheduling capabilities will now be integrated with Kasisto’s conversational AI experiences. The combined solution enables financial institutions to offer and ensure that accurate content is presented to end users for all queries, which can deepen customer engagement, and reduce cost to serve.

The solution delivers a conversational and human-like banking experience through a digital assistant. Creating a connection between consumers and staff through intuitive time scheduling experience, the pre-integrated and cloud-based technology also automates knowledge management, supplying up-to-date information without the need for extensive support from banking staff.

The combined offering includes natural language understanding capabilities, banking-specific content updated as a managed service, contextualised FAQs embedded directly into each web page, the ability to decipher questions and goals, and automated time and integrated appointment scheduling.