TIM to use quantum computing live on its mobile networks (4.5G and 5G)

Quantum computers are based on qubits, basic units of information like traditional bits that exploit the principles of quantum mechanics to process complex problems and large calculations in extremely short times compared to traditional computers. The computational potential of quantum computers makes it possible to tackle problems that are beyond the reach of traditional computers due to their complexity.

TIM has optimised planning of radio cells, framing the problem within a QUBO (quadratic unconstrained binary optimisation) algorithmic model, carried out on D-Wave's 2000Q quantum computer. D-Wave produces commercial quantum computing hardware, software and services.

Implementing quantum computing in telco networks is highly innovative, given that the technology has been so far applied mainly in the financial, automotive and chemical industries. The QUBO algorithm has been used to plan 4.5G and 5G network parameters, performing 10 times faster than traditional optimisation methods.

Since computing speed is expected to improve further as quantum computer technology evolves, the ability to configure the network in real time is a key aspect in providing customers with better mobile service.