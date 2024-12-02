Till Payments secures acquiring licence in New Zealand





Till Payment’s presence in New Zealand will enable merchants operating in the country to tap into the fintech’s all-in-one payments capabilities while offering businesses a high-tech alternative to the major banks.

Additionally, Till’s New Zealand customers can leverage the company’s global capabilities to fuel international commerce in markets, including the UK, Europe and soon, North America and Asia.

The announcement follows the fintech’s recent USD 79 million Series C funding round, raised to bolster its international expansion efforts, and accelerate tech innovation development.