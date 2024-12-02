Till Financial partners with Astra





Till Financial’s objective is to help families prepare kids for the reality of money management, with the company partnering with organisations to offer features like savings goals, chores, and allowance. Astra’s knowledge of fintech infrastructure aligns with Till’s commitment, their alliance aiming to provide convenience and efficiency.











The partnership’s objective

Through this collaboration, Till offers users secure and instantaneous money transfers, aiming to eliminate the delays associated with traditional banking systems, as well as enable families to fund their accounts effortlessly by providing an easy way to manage their finances. According to officials, Till Financial wants to tend to the unique needs of its customers through financial literacy and enable young individuals to improve their spending habits.



Furthermore, the two companies aim to increase innovation and enhance the overall user experience for families that utilise collaborative financial management. Astra’s technology complements Till’s vision for free family banking, with representatives from the company stating that the partnership wants to empower families to have greater control and flexibility over their financial activities.



Currently, Till Financial and Astra's focus is on integrating the latter’s technology into Till’s platform, ensuring a smooth user transition. The two companies plan to launch additional features and enhancements in the upcoming months.





Astra’s past developments