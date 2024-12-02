Till Financial partners with Astra

Till Financial’s objective is to help families prepare kids for the reality of money management, with the company partnering with organisations to offer features like savings goals, chores, and allowance. Astra’s knowledge of fintech infrastructure aligns with Till’s commitment, their alliance aiming to provide convenience and efficiency.
The partnership’s objective
Through this collaboration, Till offers users secure and instantaneous money transfers, aiming to eliminate the delays associated with traditional banking systems, as well as enable families to fund their accounts effortlessly by providing an easy way to manage their finances. According to officials, Till Financial wants to tend to the unique needs of its customers through financial literacy and enable young individuals to improve their spending habits.
Furthermore, the two companies aim to increase innovation and enhance the overall user experience for families that utilise collaborative financial management. Astra’s technology complements Till’s vision for free family banking, with representatives from the company stating that the partnership wants to empower families to have greater control and flexibility over their financial activities.
Currently, Till Financial and Astra's focus is on integrating the latter’s technology into Till’s platform, ensuring a smooth user transition. The two companies plan to launch additional features and enhancements in the upcoming months.
Astra’s past developments
Astra provides payment infrastructures, aiming to enable faster transfers for fintech products, financial institutions, and enterprises. The company’s proprietary, vertically integrated API allows developers to offer instant payments and accelerated bank transfers, with built-in optimisations to reduce risk.
At the beginning of September 2023, Treasury Prime partnered
with Astra to enable real-time customer payments. The collaboration allows Treasury Prime’s customers to access instant account funding and disbursements through push-to-card capabilities. The two companies aim to enhance how enterprises and end users conduct business by combining Astra’s transfer technology with Treasury Prime’s Embedded Finance marketplace.
Moreover, at the end of August 2023, Astra entered a collaboration
with Plaid to provide customers with instant authenticated payments via Plaid Identity Verification. Customers and users can access unified services designed for securely embedding instant payments and transfers into fintech products. Plaid combined its Identity Verification tool with Astra’s APIs for real-time payments to offer developers an easy method to improve the user experience and their overall privacy.
In July 2023, Moves, a US-based banking app for gig workers, joined
Astra to offer real-time transfers using Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push-to-card payments platform. The partnership allows Moves to offer its customers the ability to send and receive money in real time, offering them greater flexibility and control over their finances.