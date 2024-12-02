Tigerpaw certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers can use Avalara’s AvaTax functionalities from within Tigerpaws existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has certified the integration of AvaTax, Avalara’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management, with PeopleSoft 9.0.